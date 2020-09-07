Meet the Amman juice vendor leaving customers open-mouthed with a-peeling carving skills

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Young juice vendor Rami al-Sarafandi has been impressing his customers with his amazing fruit carving skills as filmed on Sunday in Amman.

al-Sarafandi could be seen showcasing his work, which sees fruits engraved with delicate and intricate designs, including carving portraits, into the skins of fruit.

He admitted that the passion came with his intention to bring some creativity into his daily workflow serving fresh fruits and juices.

“I was serving nice [fruit] salads [for clients], then that I decided to develop my skills. So I searched the internet [for ideas], and discovered fruit carving, as well as melon and vegetables carving,” al-Sarafandi said.

Though he ran into difficulties obtaining tools delicate enough for the job, he now uses them to carve all sorts of fruit and vegetables, “like apples, carrots, peaches, kiwi and melon, I draw on them all.”

al-Sarafandi continues to improve his skills by watching online tutorials and practising daily at the shop. Now he dreams of starting his own carving courses in Amman one day.

“I want to establish a centre to teach people how to carve fruits, so that it becomes popular in Jordan, as it is the case in Thailand and China. In Thailand and China, there are many carving courses,” he added.

