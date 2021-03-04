-
US health officials urge Americans to wear masks as states reopen - 51 mins ago
Australia’s China Dream | 101 East - 55 mins ago
SpaceX unmanned rocket makes soft landing before exploding on ground - about 1 hour ago
Germany extends coronavirus lockdown with a new strategy - 2 hours ago
ICC to probe reported war crimes in Palestinian territories - 2 hours ago
Myanmar pro-democracy protesters return after ‘bloodiest day’ since coup - 2 hours ago
Meghan accuses royals of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ in Oprah Winfrey interview teaser clip 🔴 BBC - 3 hours ago
Ivory Coast enters final day of campaigning as all eyes on distant Gbagbo - 3 hours ago
Australia: Rio Tinto chief to resign over ruined sacred Aboriginal caves - 4 hours ago
‘Bloodiest day’: At least 38 anti-coup protesters killed in Myanmar, says UN envoy - 4 hours ago
It’s Thursday 4 March 2021. Our top stories this morning 0:00
The Duchess of Sussex has said she is not afraid of the consequences of speaking out in her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In a second teaser clip released by CBS for the upcoming interview, Meghan said “a lot… has been lost already”.
She said she could not be expected to be silent if the royals had a part in “perpetuating falsehoods about us”.
It comes as Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims the duchess bullied royal staff.
