Meghan accuses royals of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ in Oprah Winfrey interview teaser clip 🔴 BBC

It’s Thursday 4 March 2021. Our top stories this morning 0:00

The Duchess of Sussex has said she is not afraid of the consequences of speaking out in her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a second teaser clip released by CBS for the upcoming interview, Meghan said “a lot… has been lost already”.

She said she could not be expected to be silent if the royals had a part in “perpetuating falsehoods about us”.

It comes as Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims the duchess bullied royal staff.

