-
Turkey raises rhetoric in Greece standoff ahead of military drill - about 1 hour ago
-
Journalism on Trial *PARTNER CONTENT* - about 1 hour ago
-
800 migrants removed from overcrowded asylum centre on island of Lampedusa - 2 hours ago
-
UK: Protesters rally against child exploitation and abuse in Hyde Park - 2 hours ago
-
Fans flock to hear first chord change in 6 years in German organ performance set to last until 2640 - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus protests: Anti-Lukashenko movement shows no sign of stopping | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds join ‘Refuse Fascism’ rally against Trump in NYC - 2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh diplomacy: China and India compete for influence - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Tear gas flies at protest over Daniel Prude killing in Rochester - 2 hours ago
-
The time Mussolini took on the Sicilian Mafia | Great Continental Railway Journeys – BBC - 2 hours ago
Messi stays at Barcelona: Fans hope he will return home soon
After weeks of speculation, football star Lionel Messi has finally decided to stay at Barcelona for one more season.
The question remains though: What will he do next summer?
Many football fans in Argentina hope he will return to his home country, where he has never played a professional club match.
Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Argentina #Messi #LionelMessi