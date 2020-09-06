Messi stays at Barcelona: Fans hope he will return home soon

After weeks of speculation, football star Lionel Messi has finally decided to stay at Barcelona for one more season.

The question remains though: What will he do next summer?

Many football fans in Argentina hope he will return to his home country, where he has never played a professional club match.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires.

