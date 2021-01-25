-
LIVE: Fauci, Mitsotakis to speak at WEF Davos Agenda week COVID-19 response panel - 5 hours ago
Egypt marks 10 years since uprising, over 30% of population struggles to survive: F24 special report - 5 hours ago
US House set to deliver Trump impeachment article to Senate - 5 hours ago
‘Criminal violence’: Dutch PM deplores COVID lockdown riots - 5 hours ago
World leaders push for supporting poorer countries against climate change - 5 hours ago
#MeTooGay: French male gay victims break taboo on sexual abuse - 5 hours ago
Talks begin over French police reforms after public anger over violence, racism, abuse - 6 hours ago
LIVE: PACE discusses arrest of Russian opposition figure Navalny at ‘hybrid’ winter session - 6 hours ago
NGOs say ‘Egypt even worse’ as country marks 10 years of uprising that pushed out Mubarak - 6 hours ago
Rare Italian museums reopen doors to visitors after long Covid-19 shutdown - 6 hours ago
#MeTooGay: French male gay victims break taboo on sexual abuse
A week after French incest victims took to Twitter to break the country’s taboo on inter-family sexual abuse, male gay victims of sexual violence have followed suit by using the #MeTooGay hashtag to speak out about abuse they have never before dared to share for fear it would trigger a homophobic backlash against France’s already vulnerable LGBT+ community.
