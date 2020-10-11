-
Mexican masked wrestlers grow marigold to survive COVID hardship
The crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Mexican fighters to seek economic alternatives in order to survive.
Footage recorded in Xochimilco, a neighbourhood in southern Mexico City, shows a group of fighters who are dedicated to the cultivation and sale of marigold flowers.
“We are originally from here, from Xochimilco, and we are farmers. Since we were little, our family has always been dedicated to plants, and to selling marigold and nochebuena,” explained Jerry, an amateur wrestler.
Jerry explained that he made the decision to work in the plantation because of the need to “give our colleagues jobs” after the facilities where they used to carry out their fights were closed.
According to reports, the wrestlers have had to seek other alternatives such as street vending or construction.
“Now the situation is very difficult, as it is in every sector. Because of the pandemic, our sales have been affected, and the economy here in Xochimilco has decreased a lot,” Jerry said.
The marigold flower is an orange or yellow flower that blooms mostly in the fall. It has become an icon of the Day of the Dead, which is celebrated between November 1 and 2. It is said that the colour and scent of the marigold guides the dead during their visits to their former homes.
