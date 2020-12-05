Mexico City’s First Female Mayor Tackles a Metropolis on the Brink

Mexico City’s (D.F.) metropolitan area–choked by pollution, riven by crime, and increasingly overpopulated—is home to more than 21 million people. With resources stretched to breaking, even access to drinkable water is becoming scarce. This is the grim reality faced by the city’s new mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, a Nobel Prize winning scientist who has pledged to tackle it all head on.

