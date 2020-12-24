-
Mexico: Funeral industry adapts to pandemic, as deaths spike anew
As hospital occupancy rates reach 85 percent in Mexico City, deaths have been spiking in the Mexican capital. But the pandemic has brought dramatic changes to the funeral industry, as seen in footage from Wednesday.
“When a funeral home has to go to a hospital to recover a body, it is requested to be in a sealed and hermetic coffin, like the COVID coffin that we manufacture in our case,” said Diego Lopez, a sales manager for the Platinum Casket company.
Lopez acknowledged that “the sale of caskets has decreased as the pandemic brought a change in the funeral sector, since most of the funeral services are by cremation and not by burial,” he said.
As of Thursday, Mexico has recorded over 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 120,000 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University, more than any other country in Latin America.
