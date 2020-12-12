Mexico: Government approves use of Pfizer”s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency cases

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Presidencia de México

The Government of Mexico announced the approval of the use of Pfizer/BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference held by Mexico’s Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, in the country’s capital, on Friday.

“Mexico is the fourth country whose health regulation agency, Cofepris, has granted authorisation for use in emergencies of the Pfizer-BioNtech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. This is, of course, a reason for hope, for peace of mind,” said Lopez-Gatell, who clarified that in the case of the United States they had simply presented the evaluation and deliberation process of their coronavirus advisory committee, not the authorisation of the use of the vaccine.

He also stressed that the country’s president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, asked for Mexico to have vaccines against COVID-19 “at the same pace that other countries are achieving, particularly the more developed countries or countries with greater resources.”

Asked about when the vaccination process would begin in the country, he explained that the doses that are in the country are “already available for use in Mexican territory” and once the government has issued the order for the purchase, it takes Pfizer a total of eight days to send the vaccine.

In addition to Mexico, the countries that have authorised the use of the vaccine are the United Kingdom, Bahrain and Canada.

To date, Mexico has recorded 1,229,379 cases of COVID-19 and 113,019 related deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

