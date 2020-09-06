Mexico schools: Shop provides internet access to students

Millions of students around the world are returning to school this week after months of remote learning after the coronavirus pandemic forced institutions to close.

But nations differ significantly in their approaches to reopening.

In Mexico City, a tortilla shop has started giving free internet access and classes, with the help of volunteer teachers, to disadvantaged schoolchildren amid the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

