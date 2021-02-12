Mexico vaccinations: Indigenous communities reject gov’t programme

About 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses are set to be delivered to Mexico in the coming week. But in parts of the south, several Indigenous communities are insisting they will not get a shot.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

