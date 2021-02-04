Migrating birds struggle to find food in Kashmir

Thousands of migrating birds in Indian-administered Kashmir are struggling to find food because of an intense cold-spell.

The birds travel from as far as Siberia in search of food and warmer weather in the winter.

But climate change and urban growth are disrupting their nesting areas.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Kashmir #India #ClimateChange