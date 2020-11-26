-
Military offensive in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict sets off humanitarian crisis - 3 hours ago
-
To Return A King | Al Jazeera Close Up - 3 hours ago
-
Turkish court jails more than 300 people for life over failed 2016 coup - 3 hours ago
-
Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: Ethiopian PM rejects international ‘interference’ in crisis - 3 hours ago
-
Diego Maradona 1960-2020: 3 days of mourning begin in Buenos Aires - 3 hours ago
-
‘Vidas Negras Importam’: Killing of black man sparks protests across Brazil - 3 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan: Azeri military convoy heads towards Kalbajar region after Armenian forces pull out - 4 hours ago
-
French PM warns against ‘lowering the guard’ in fight against Covid-19 - 4 hours ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Russian peacekeepers oversee transfer of Kalbajar district to Azerbaijan - 4 hours ago
-
Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital - 4 hours ago
Military offensive in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict sets off humanitarian crisis
In Ethiopia’s Tigray region heavy fighting still continues. 80km away from the Ethiopian border the Um Raquba UN Camp once housed refugees who fled Ethiopia’s famine in the 1980s. Now, the camp is expected to house several thousand refugees according to the UN refugee agency. Many more than the original capacity of 6,000. People here are desperate: water food and shelter are scarce – some of them have to sleep on the ground, are struggling to get enough food or medical aid. The new refugees crossing the border to Sudan worry aid groups. A representative said they are unable to respond to a growing influx.
In a field hospital people wait for hours before receiving treatment. It’s children who are suffering the most. It’s estimated that half of the refugees are children.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Ethiopia #Tigray #UmRaquba