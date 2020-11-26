Military offensive in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict sets off humanitarian crisis

In Ethiopia’s Tigray region heavy fighting still continues. 80km away from the Ethiopian border the Um Raquba UN Camp once housed refugees who fled Ethiopia’s famine in the 1980s. Now, the camp is expected to house several thousand refugees according to the UN refugee agency. Many more than the original capacity of 6,000. People here are desperate: water food and shelter are scarce – some of them have to sleep on the ground, are struggling to get enough food or medical aid. The new refugees crossing the border to Sudan worry aid groups. A representative said they are unable to respond to a growing influx.

In a field hospital people wait for hours before receiving treatment. It’s children who are suffering the most. It’s estimated that half of the refugees are children.

