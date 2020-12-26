Millions wake to tighter Covid restrictions 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Millions of people have entered harsher coronavirus restrictions, as new tier changes come into force in England.

Around six million people in east and south-east England have gone into tier four, the highest Covid level – which includes a “stay at home” order.

New lockdowns also started in Scotland and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day, and measures have been re-imposed in Wales after being eased for Christmas.

It comes as official UK coronavirus deaths passed 70,000 on Christmas Day.

The toughest measures – which mean the closure of all non-essential shops, as well as hairdressers, swimming pools and gyms – now apply to around 24 million people in England, more than 40% of the population.

It's Saturday 26 December 2020.

