-
State of Palestine: Israel strikes Gaza after two rockets intercepted - 44 mins ago
-
USA: Emergency services on scene after “intentional” blast rocks Nashville - 47 mins ago
-
Germany: Several injured in Berlin shooting as police hunt for suspects - 50 mins ago
-
Germany: Police probe scene of Berlin shooting, at least 4 injured - 53 mins ago
-
Germany: Manhunt underway after several injured in Berlin shooting - 57 mins ago
-
Russia: Festive decorations adorn Moscow’s city centre ahead of NYE - 59 mins ago
-
LIVE: Spahn holds presser ahead of the start of COVID-19 vaccination - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: Manhunt underway after several injured in Berlin shooting - about 1 hour ago
-
Saving lives with plastic waste: Ugandan company recycles plastics into PPE for hospitals - 3 hours ago
-
European Union begins coronavirus vaccine rollout as new strain spreads - 3 hours ago
Millions wake to tighter Covid restrictions 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 @BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 👉 https://bbc.in/3luQp33
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
Top stories this morning 0:00
Millions of people have entered harsher coronavirus restrictions, as new tier changes come into force in England.
Around six million people in east and south-east England have gone into tier four, the highest Covid level – which includes a “stay at home” order.
New lockdowns also started in Scotland and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day, and measures have been re-imposed in Wales after being eased for Christmas.
It comes as official UK coronavirus deaths passed 70,000 on Christmas Day.
The toughest measures – which mean the closure of all non-essential shops, as well as hairdressers, swimming pools and gyms – now apply to around 24 million people in England, more than 40% of the population.
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/38BOc0b
It’s Saturday 26 December 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.