Minnesota: A major swing state in US elections
For almost 50 years, the state of Minnesota’s Electoral College votes have gone to Democratic presidential candidates.
In 2016, President Donald Trump lost the state by fewer than 45,000 votes.
Now, Minnesota is one of the swing states that could determine the outcome of the 2020 elections.
Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports.
