MissingNotForgotten: What’s the fate of disappeared journalists? | The Stream

Many reporters around the world face threats, intimidation and even physical attacks while on the job. But, in some cases, journalists have gone missing with little indication as to their whereabouts.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 64 journalists are missing globally. It is is now leading the #MissingNotForgotten campaign to highlight the cases of these journalists and pressure authorities to investigate their disappearance, especially in the time COVID, and to provide families with answers.

Many of the missing reporters were working in Syria and Iraq. Since 2011, at least 137 journalists have been killed in Syria, while at least 189 have been killed in Iraq since 2003. Many more journalists and media workers have been forced into exile. Syria has the highest number of missing foreign journalists in the world.

The disappearances are not just confined to war zones and crime beats. Other cases highlighted by the CPJ include that of Haitian freelance photojournalist Vladjimir Legagneur, who was last seen by his wife in 2018 when he left the family home in Port-au-Prince. Daysi Lizeth Mina Huaman was last seen waiting for a bus in January, on her way to meet her boyfriend in the Peruvian city of Ayacucho.

We’ll speak to the CPJ about their efforts to get answers about journalists missing around the world. We’ll also hear from family members who are desperate for answers.

Join the conversation:

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream

FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#MissingNotForgotten