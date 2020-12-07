Mobile library reaches Pakistan’s children in remote villages

In Pakistan’s remotest villages, a mobile library is bringing books to children who struggle to go to schools as the COVID-19 pandemic locks districts down for a second time.

Humera Parveen is a Pakistani university student who is running a small mobile library in the northern village of Passu in the Gilgit Baltistan region.

A Japanese woman provided funding for the Hath Hath Mobile to improve children’s literacy.

