Mobile library reaches Pakistan’s children in remote villages
In Pakistan’s remotest villages, a mobile library is bringing books to children who struggle to go to schools as the COVID-19 pandemic locks districts down for a second time.
Humera Parveen is a Pakistani university student who is running a small mobile library in the northern village of Passu in the Gilgit Baltistan region.
A Japanese woman provided funding for the Hath Hath Mobile to improve children’s literacy.
