Mobilised against Covid-19, French nursing students run late on training schedule

Since this spring, French nursing students have supported medical staff in hospitals and clinics to help them deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The experience has been very positive, and nursing students have proved extremely useful during the ongoing public health crisis. But instead of learning technical skills related to their nursing studies, most of them have found themselves in low-skilled hospital roles, or working on the national Covid-19 telephone hotline.

