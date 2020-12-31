-
Monkeying around in snow springs as Japanese macaques enjoy spa day
Japanese macaques, commonly known as snow monkeys, could be seen soaking in steamy geothermal springs at the Jigokudani Yaen-Koen Park in Yamanouchi, Nagano Prefecture, on Wednesday.
The wild monkeys are known to bathe in the springs all year-round, with snow usually being present at the site for a third of the year. Situated at an altitude of 850 metres (2788 feet), the site is part of a National Park, and the monkey park was formally established in 1964 as part of a conservation effort.
During winter months the primates descend from the forests in the #Jigokudani cliffs to the hot springs, in order to get relief from the sub-zero temperatures.
