-
Philippines TV network ABS-CBN forced to slash news operations | DW News - 23 mins ago
-
Hotel Rwanda film hero Paul Rusesabagina held on terror charges - 48 mins ago
-
Lukashenko banned from Baltics after ‘massive electoral fraud’ and ‘human rights breach’ - 49 mins ago
-
Coronavirus France: Millions return to work and school in masks - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden blasts Trump’s ‘law and order’ platform in campaign return - about 1 hour ago
-
Sudan inks historic peace deal with rebel groups - about 1 hour ago
-
Montenegro elections: Thousands take to streets as opposition claims victory - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump to visit Kenosha: Ailing city on edge as president’s tour looms - about 1 hour ago
-
Back to school for students across Europe amid worries over Covid spike - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Police disperse BLM protest as unrest continues in Portland - 2 hours ago
Montenegro elections: Thousands take to streets as opposition claims victory
The Balkan country is at a crossroads after pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties performed better than expected in parliamentary elections.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/09/01/montenegro-elections-thousands-take-to-streets-as-opposition-claims-victory
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#World