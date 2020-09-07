-
Montenegro protesters decry opposition’s use of Serbian symbols
A huge change is under way in Montenegro after pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties declared victory in parliamentary elections last week.
Supporters of the pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists are worried about the change, now that their party will not be forming the government.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.
