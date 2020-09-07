-
Sudan declares 3-month state of emergency over deadly floods - 57 mins ago
-
Belarus protesters continue pressure on Lukashenko with new march - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: from Rochester as protests continue over Daniel Prude killing - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Smoke blocks out sun as wildfire forces evacuations near Fresno - 3 hours ago
-
France: Le Pen promises to fight “barbarism” as she slams Macron on crime - 3 hours ago
-
French police struggle to solve mystery of violent horse attacks - 3 hours ago
-
Montenegro: Rally in support of DPS party draws thousands in Podgorica after election loss - 4 hours ago
-
Pakistan: Thousands rally against reprinting of Charlie Hebdo Prophet Muhammad cartoons in Peshawar - 4 hours ago
-
Greece: Thousands march against school mask mandate in Thessaloniki - 7 hours ago
-
Brazil: Sao Paulo motorcade rallies in support of “Operation Car Wash” - 9 hours ago
Montenegro: Rally in support of DPS party draws thousands in Podgorica after election loss
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several thousand people rallied in support of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) in Podgorica, on Sunday, one week after the party lost the parliamentary elections after being in power for 31 years.
Protesters held Montenegrin flags and yelled slogans such as “we are not giving up the state” and played Montenegrin folk songs.
The protest was organised by self-described Montenegrin patriotic organisations after pro-Serb opposition parties took the majority in parliament in last week’s elections.
Rallies by opposition supporters in the wake of their last week victory angered Montenegrin nationalists by featuring the Serbian flag.
The Montenegrin opposition coalition “For the Future of Montenegro” has declared its victory in the 2020 Montenegrin parliamentary elections after 100 percent of votes were counted. Together with two other coalitions, they have 41 seats out of 80 in the parliament, and will form the next government.
The DPS remained the largest party in the parliament with 30 seats.
Video ID: 20200906-040
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200906-040
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly