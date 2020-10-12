-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Did civilian deaths dash hopes for a ceasefire? | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Paraguay River under severe climate threat - 5 hours ago
-
Cyprus officials caught helping criminals get EU citizenship - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: Lavrov and Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan hold presser after talks in Moscow - 5 hours ago
-
Russia: Truce “not fully followed” in Nagorno-Karabakh – Lavrov - 5 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis fuels Pakistan inflation, poverty - 5 hours ago
-
French PM Castex doesn’t rule out local lockdowns, as Covid-19 cases spike - 6 hours ago
-
Brazil food insecurity: 10 million people are going hungry - 6 hours ago
-
“More islands of the Cyclades will be interconnected in the future” - 6 hours ago
-
India gang rape of Dalit woman calls caste system into question | DW News - 6 hours ago
“More islands of the Cyclades will be interconnected in the future”
Cyclades in Greek means cercle. These islands are not more alone but relied in terms of electricity. A long term project that Ioannis Margaris, form IPTO knows well. He stresses here its challenges and future goals.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/10/12/more-islands-of-the-cyclades-will-be-interconnected-in-the-future
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#SmartRegions