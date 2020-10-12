Cyclades in Greek means cercle. These islands are not more alone but relied in terms of electricity. A long term project that Ioannis Margaris, form IPTO knows well. He stresses here its challenges and future goals.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/10/12/more-islands-of-the-cyclades-will-be-interconnected-in-the-future

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#SmartRegions