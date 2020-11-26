-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
More than one million displaced in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as UN warns of ‘critical’ food shortages
The United Nations says shortages have become “very critical” in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region as its population of 6 million remains sealed off and its capital is under threat of attack by Ethiopian forces seeking to arrest the regional leaders.
