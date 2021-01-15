More toxic chemicals found at Beirut’s port months after explosion

More dangerous chemicals have been found at Beirut’s port, months after a powerful explosion killed about 200 people.

The blast destroyed neighbourhoods in the Lebanese capital and is believed to have been caused by ammonium nitrate that caught fire. Authorities have so far failed to answer questions about the explosion or who owns the chemicals.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

