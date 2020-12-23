Morocco: “It’s really just the beginning” – Kushner on normalisation accords

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner commented on the US-brokered normalisation accords signed with Arab countries, after a joint Israeli-American delegation and Moroccan officials gathered at Rabat’s Royal Palace, on Tuesday, to sign bilateral agreements for a deal on normalising diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel.

“We had a lot of radical extremism, we had a lot of separation of people where old ways were being perpetuated in a non-constructive way. But as we open these countries up to each other, we’re seeing that the people are starting to get to know each other,” said Kushner, before adding that “it’s really just the beginning of what we have the ability to achieve.”

The signed deal also secured US’ recognition of Morocco’s 1975 annexation of the disputed Western Sahara region, which is not recognised by the UN.

“By recognising Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara, President Trump is rejecting the failed status quo, which benefits no one, and instead is driving toward a just, lasting and mutually acceptable solution,” commented Kushner.

He also urged the parties to engage with the UN to move towards ‘genuine autonomy.’

Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita said “this declaration will be, from now on, the road map for the three countries when it comes to the Moroccan Sahara, the Moroccan-Israeli relationship and the establishment of peace and stability in the Middle East in general.”

Morocco announced its intentions to normalise its relations with Israel on December 10, following on from similar agreements made by Bahrain, the UAE, and Sudan in September and October, which the Trump administration has played a hand in.

