Share
0 0 0 0

Morocco troops launch operation in Western Sahara border zone

3 hours ago

A near 30-year ceasefire has been brought to an end in the disputed territory of Western Sahara.
The pro-independence Polisario Front has declared the deal over after Moroccan troops launched an operation in the region.
Government authorities deny any fighting is taking place.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Sahara #Morocco

Leave a Comment