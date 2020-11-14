Morocco troops launch operation in Western Sahara border zone

A near 30-year ceasefire has been brought to an end in the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

The pro-independence Polisario Front has declared the deal over after Moroccan troops launched an operation in the region.

Government authorities deny any fighting is taking place.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

