Moscow court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny’s appeal against prison sentence
A Moscow appeal court on Saturday upheld a prison sentence imposed on Alexei Navalny after he returned to Russia from Germany following a poisoning attack, shortening his nearly three-year jail term by just six weeks.
