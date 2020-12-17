-
Senegal’s rising middle class targets luxury goods - 37 mins ago
-
US vaccine campaign grows as Covid-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily - 39 mins ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Italy considers tighter limits during holidays - 40 mins ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: French govt lays out vaccine rollout strategy - 41 mins ago
-
Museums during lockdown: France’s cultural institutions struggle to stay afloat - 42 mins ago
-
German gymnasts open up on abuse and mistreatment | DW News - 55 mins ago
-
Russia: Putin begins annual press conference - about 1 hour ago
-
Bodies of 4 children recovered after migrant ship sinks off coast near Tripoli *DISTRESSING* - about 1 hour ago
-
France: Court convicts 14 over 2015 Charlie Hebdo, kosher supermarket attacks in Paris - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Lavrov holds protocol meeting with Syrian FM Mekdad - 2 hours ago
Thursday Prime Minister Jean #Castex said #museums, cinemas and theatres would not reopen before at least the beginning of January as the target of keeping daily new infections below 5,000 had not been met. People from the arts and entertainment world protested in #Paris against the government’s decision.
