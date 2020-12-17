Museums during lockdown: France’s cultural institutions struggle to stay afloat

Thursday Prime Minister Jean #Castex said #museums, cinemas and theatres would not reopen before at least the beginning of January as the target of keeping daily new infections below 5,000 had not been met. People from the arts and entertainment world protested in #Paris against the government’s decision.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en