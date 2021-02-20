Myanmar: Anti-coup demonstrators hold new rally in Yangon

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Demonstrators held a new rally in Yangon on Saturday against the military coup in Myanmar, demanding the release of deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi from detention.

On Friday, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a 20-year-old student who was shot in the head by law enforcement during a protest in the capital Naypyidaw last week, died, local media reported, citing medical staff and her family. She is the first confirmed victim among thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets since the military took power.

Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested alongside other elected officials from the NLD party after the February 1 coup. The military said the move was in response to alleged fraud during the legislative elections in November 2020, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD win a majority of the seats in parliament.​

#Yangon #MyanmarCoup #Myanmar

Video ID: 20210220-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210220-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly