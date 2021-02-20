-
Moscow court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny’s appeal against prison sentence - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Barcelona wakes up to aftermath of fiery Pablo Hasel protests - 3 hours ago
-
Deadly violence as Myanmar security forces shoot into anti-coup protest - 3 hours ago
-
Myanmar: Anti-coup demonstrators hold new rally in Yangon - 3 hours ago
-
Greece: Tear gas flies in Athens as police break rally in support of Dimitris Koufodinas - 3 hours ago
-
Greece: Police scuffle with protesters holding rally for hunger-striking inmate Dimitris Koufodinas - 3 hours ago
-
Global chip shortage: How microchips became one of the worlds most precious resources - 4 hours ago
-
Let that lonely feeling wash away w/ the cast of @Dear Evan Hansen 👭👫👬 BBC - 4 hours ago
-
Trump ally Erik Prince violated Libya arms embargo: UN report - 4 hours ago
-
G7 leaders boost COVAX support, focus on COVID recovery - 4 hours ago
Myanmar: Anti-coup demonstrators hold new rally in Yangon
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Demonstrators held a new rally in Yangon on Saturday against the military coup in Myanmar, demanding the release of deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi from detention.
On Friday, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a 20-year-old student who was shot in the head by law enforcement during a protest in the capital Naypyidaw last week, died, local media reported, citing medical staff and her family. She is the first confirmed victim among thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets since the military took power.
Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested alongside other elected officials from the NLD party after the February 1 coup. The military said the move was in response to alleged fraud during the legislative elections in November 2020, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD win a majority of the seats in parliament.
#Yangon #MyanmarCoup #Myanmar
Video ID: 20210220-016
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210220-016
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly