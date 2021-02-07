-
London’s thinnest house for sale for over a million euros - 16 mins ago
-
Facial recognition identifies people wearing masks - 17 mins ago
-
Himalayan glacier breaks in northern India, flooding power plant and homes - 37 mins ago
-
Chile: Police shooting of street artist sparks violent protests - 57 mins ago
-
Myanmar: Civil disobedience campaign picks up pace with massive Yangon rally - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: ‘Vaccine’ beer made by small brewery sells out within hours - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19 patients tie the knot at Madrid pandemic hospital - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: ‘Polar vortex split’ hits Berlin with snow and low temperatures - about 1 hour ago
-
Lanterns brighten up Chengdu streets ahead of Chinese New Year - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19 in France: Student meals for just one euro in Paris - about 1 hour ago
Myanmar: Civil disobedience campaign picks up pace with massive Yangon rally
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Yangon on Sunday in the latest rally against the country’s military junta.
Protesters marched through the city holding flags of National League for Democracy (NLD) – the party of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
The de facto leader was arrested alongside other elected officials on Monday after Myanmar’s military staged a coup.
The army said the move was in response to alleged fraud during the legislative elections in November 2020, which saw Suu Kyi’s party win a majority of the seats in parliament.
#Myanmar #Yangon #MyanmarCoup #CivilDisobedienceCampaign
Video ID: 20210207-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210207-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly