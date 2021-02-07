Myanmar: Civil disobedience campaign picks up pace with massive Yangon rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Yangon on Sunday in the latest rally against the country’s military junta.

Protesters marched through the city holding flags of National League for Democracy (NLD) – the party of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The de facto leader was arrested alongside other elected officials on Monday after Myanmar’s military staged a coup.

The army said the move was in response to alleged fraud during the legislative elections in November 2020, which saw Suu Kyi’s party win a majority of the seats in parliament.

#Myanmar #Yangon #MyanmarCoup #CivilDisobedienceCampaign

Video ID: 20210207-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210207-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly