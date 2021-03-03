-
Film show: Golden Globes round up - 14 mins ago
Myanmar coup: UN ambassador says he is the legitimate representative - 18 mins ago
IS claims killing of 3 female media workers in Afghanistan - 19 mins ago
Myanmar coup: Many dead as police fire to break up protests - 23 mins ago
Algerian war of independence: France admits ‘torture and murder’ of freedom fighter - 24 mins ago
This frog gets into a fight like no other 💪🐸 BBC - 33 mins ago
Lessons on Indigenous culture bring a ‘wave of change’ for young surfers - 50 mins ago
COVAX vaccine programme to deliver 237 mln doses to 142 nations by end-May - 54 mins ago
Macron admits France murdered Algerian independence figure - 55 mins ago
Biden says US will have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every adult by end of May - 56 mins ago
Myanmar coup: UN ambassador says he is the legitimate representative
#Myanmar’s #UN #ambassador, who strongly opposed the military coup in his country, insists he remains the permanent representative to the United Nations, but the foreign ministry has informed the UN that the ambassador has been terminated and his deputy is now in charge. FRANCE 24’s Chief Foreign Editor Rob Parsons tells us more.
