Myanmar coup: UN ambassador says he is the legitimate representative

#Myanmar’s #UN #ambassador, who strongly opposed the military coup in his country, insists he remains the permanent representative to the United Nations, but the foreign ministry has informed the UN that the ambassador has been terminated and his deputy is now in charge. FRANCE 24’s Chief Foreign Editor Rob Parsons tells us more.

