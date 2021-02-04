Myanmar: Facebook access temporarily blocked amid online calls for protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Access to Facebook was reportedly blocked in Myanmar on Thursday in a bid to halt online calls to protest the military seizure of power, as seen in Yangon on Thursday.

“When I wake up this morning internet line are off, Facebook can’t open and messages can’t be sent. In my opinion, this is the shut down of information by the military government. They shut down information so it doesn’t come out to the youth. Another fact is people are peacefully [protesting] against the military coup in multiple ways, like banging pots and pans from their house. So I see they are afraid of people’s power and they are making people not to gather power by banning Facebook,” a local said, showing his mobile phone.

The move reportedly carried out by the army comes after locals in Yangon stage a noise rally for the second night in a row to protest the military coup by banging pots and pans following reported online calls for dissent.

The Myanmar military forces took over power on Monday and ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging of voters irregularities in last November’s general election, won by a landslide by Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.

Video ID: 20210204-020

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210204-020

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly