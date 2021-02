Myanmar grieves after young anti-coup protester’s death

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing was a teenage grocery store worker in #Myanmar’s sparse and isolated capital until less than two weeks ago, when a gunshot turned her into a national #symbol of #resistance. The death of the young anti-#coup protester has sent a ripple of grief through the country.

