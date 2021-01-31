Share
Myanmar in turmoil over disputed election

about 1 hour ago

A day ahead of the opening of a new parliament in Myanmar, fears of a possible military coup linger.
Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won November’s elections by a landslide, but accusations of electoral fraud, protests and an increased security presence have put the country in a state of uncertainty.

Al Jazeera’s Ali Fowle reports from Yangon, Myanmar.

