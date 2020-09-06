Myanmar lockdown: Karen minority defies school ban orders

Some schools in Myanmar are refusing to close amid an increase in coronavirus infections.

The government ordered the shutdown just more than a week ago, but students living in areas affected by civil war are still attending classes.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Myanmar #KarenPeople #Coronavirus