-
Turkey raises rhetoric in Greece standoff ahead of military drill - 19 mins ago
-
Belarus protests: Anti-Lukashenko movement shows no sign of stopping | DW News - 60 mins ago
-
Bangladesh diplomacy: China and India compete for influence - about 1 hour ago
-
The time Mussolini took on the Sicilian Mafia | Great Continental Railway Journeys – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Myanmar lockdown: Karen minority defies school ban orders - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: BLM protesters march against Trump and police brutality in San Francisco - 2 hours ago
-
Mexico schools: Shop provides internet access to students - 2 hours ago
-
‘It hurts to breathe’: Jacob Blake in video from hospital bed - 2 hours ago
-
Trump accused of mocking US war dead: How credible are the claims? - 3 hours ago
-
[LIVE] Live from Portland as tensions between protesters and police continue - 3 hours ago
Myanmar lockdown: Karen minority defies school ban orders
Some schools in Myanmar are refusing to close amid an increase in coronavirus infections.
The government ordered the shutdown just more than a week ago, but students living in areas affected by civil war are still attending classes.
Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Myanmar #KarenPeople #Coronavirus