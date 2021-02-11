-
Myanmar: Members of bankers union protest military coup in Yangon
Members of Myanmar Bankers Union (MBU) took to the streets of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, on Thursday to protest the military coup.
The protesters held signs as they marched to the Chinese embassy, alleging China had been behind the coup. Many held signs slamming Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) for allegedly spreading fake news.
Earlier this month, Myanmar Bankers Association agreed to temporarily shut down banking services in a unified move across the country due to poor internet connection and the banking system being disrupted in the aftermath of the military coup.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested alongside other elected officials after the army staged a coup on February 1.
The military said the move was in response to alleged fraud during the legislative elections in November 2020, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi’s party win a majority of the seats in parliament.
