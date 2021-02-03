Share
Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

23 mins ago

Myanmar police have filed charges against overthrown leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be held until February 15 for investigations, according to a police document.

Myanmar’s army seized power on Monday, detaining Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and cutting short a transition to democracy in a takeover that has drawn condemnation from the United States and other Western countries.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.

