-
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO later this year - 20 mins ago
-
Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup - 23 mins ago
-
Syria: Afrin car bomb survivor describes first moments of attack - 26 mins ago
-
The struggle to return children to US schools - 26 mins ago
-
Myanmar: Military declare one year state of emergency following Myanmar coup - 30 mins ago
-
Palmeiras fans give their heroes a huge send-off ahead of trip to Qatar for FIFA Club World Cup - 30 mins ago
-
Vogue Arabia: Tackling taboos in the Middle East - 49 mins ago
-
‘He was the best of us’: British papers mourn ‘Covid hero’ Captain Tom - 50 mins ago
-
LIVE: Lavrov, Jordan’s FM Safadi give joint press conference in Moscow - 54 mins ago
-
France, Poland, Sweden latest EU countries to rule out AstraZeneca jab for elderly - about 1 hour ago
Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup
Myanmar police have filed charges against overthrown leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be held until February 15 for investigations, according to a police document.
Myanmar’s army seized power on Monday, detaining Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and cutting short a transition to democracy in a takeover that has drawn condemnation from the United States and other Western countries.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Myanmar