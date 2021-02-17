-
Is Hungary Russia’s Trojan horse in Europe? - 16 hours ago
-
Nigerian students abducted: Wave of kidnappings in northern and central Nigeria - 16 hours ago
-
Culture vs Covid: The film world awaits the final credits on Covid-19 - 16 hours ago
-
Vaccine efficacy uncertain as coronavirus variants spread | DW News - 16 hours ago
-
Protesters create gridlock in Yangon amid fears of violence - 17 hours ago
-
US ‘hero pay’ initiative sparks backlash from grocery industry - 17 hours ago
-
Gunmen kill 1 pupil, abduct some 40 people in north Nigeria - 17 hours ago
-
Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City is about to be imploded. | LIVE - 17 hours ago
-
Myanmar protesters stage biggest rallies since troop deployments - 17 hours ago
-
Death toll rises as severe winter storm sweeps US - 17 hours ago
Myanmar protesters stage biggest rallies since troop deployments
#Myanmar’s anti-#coup protesters returned to the streets in force on Wednesday, staging the biggest #demonstrations since troops fanned out around the country to quell opposition to the new military junta. Much of the country has been in open revolt since the military deposed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu #Kyi’s government at the start of the month and charged her under an obscure import law.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en