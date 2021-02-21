Myanmar: Protests continue in Yangon as activists pay tribute to woman shot at rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Anti-coup protesters rallied in Yangon on Saturday, as activists paid tribute to Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a protester reportedly shot by police last week. Khaing died in hospital several days later.

Mourners were seen paying tribute in front of a memorial dedicated to the 20-year-old victim.

Hundreds of demonstrators were seen holding signs and portraits of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as they chanted slogans.

On Saturday, two more casualties were reported after police opened fire on protesters in Mandalay.

Myanmar has been rocked by anti-coup protests since the military took over power on February 1 and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

