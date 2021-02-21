-
Germany celebrates 1700 years of Jewish life | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
Russia: Russia registers world’s first case of human infection with bird flu A(H5N8) - 10 hours ago
-
Germany: We might need third vaccination – Health Minister Spahn - 10 hours ago
-
UK: Press await after Prince Charles visits father Philip in London hospital - 10 hours ago
-
Myanmar: Protests continue in Yangon as activists pay tribute to woman shot at rally - 10 hours ago
-
Why are India’s farmers angry?| Start Here - 11 hours ago
-
US President Biden declares state of ‘major disaster’ in Texas | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
Australia begins COVID-19 vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech jab - 12 hours ago
-
Please welcome the first clone of a US endangered species, the black-footed ferret - 12 hours ago
-
Spain: Hundreds gather in Madrid to demand release of rapper Pablo Hesel - 12 hours ago
Myanmar: Protests continue in Yangon as activists pay tribute to woman shot at rally
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Anti-coup protesters rallied in Yangon on Saturday, as activists paid tribute to Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a protester reportedly shot by police last week. Khaing died in hospital several days later.
Mourners were seen paying tribute in front of a memorial dedicated to the 20-year-old victim.
Hundreds of demonstrators were seen holding signs and portraits of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as they chanted slogans.
On Saturday, two more casualties were reported after police opened fire on protesters in Mandalay.
Myanmar has been rocked by anti-coup protests since the military took over power on February 1 and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
#YangonProtests #Yangon #MyanmarCoup #Myanmar
Video ID: 20210220-051
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210220-051
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly