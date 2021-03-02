Myanmar security forces open fire at protesters | DW News

International pressure is growing on Myanmar’s ruling military to stop its deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. Foreign ministers from Southeast Asian countries are holding talks with the military junta today in an attempt to tackle the crisis. Police opened fire to disperse protesters around the country on Tuesday. Security forces have stepped up their response to demonstrators in recent days using tear gas and rubber bullets. The UN says at least 18 protesters were killed on Sunday. Protesters are calling for a return to democracy after the military seized power a month ago.

