USA: Biden and Mexico”s Obrador praise countries” relations - 16 mins ago
Orlando Bloom’s worst ever OTT on-screen death 🤣💀 @The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 47 mins ago
Israel vaccine rollout: FRANCE 24 meets asylum seekers scrambling to get jab - about 1 hour ago
COVAX vaccination scheme: Ghana, Ivory Coast first to use jabs from UN programme - 2 hours ago
US presses Saudis over Khashoggi killing amid calls to punish prince - 2 hours ago
US warns Myanmar of additional measures after killings, attacks - 2 hours ago
Barcelona confirm police search at club offices, several arrests made - 2 hours ago
Khashoggi murder report: White House rebuffs pressure to punish Saudi prince - 2 hours ago
Colombia launches project to register Venezuelan migrants - 2 hours ago
‘Overwhelming joy’: All 279 kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls released - 2 hours ago
Myanmar security forces open fire at protesters | DW News
International pressure is growing on Myanmar’s ruling military to stop its deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. Foreign ministers from Southeast Asian countries are holding talks with the military junta today in an attempt to tackle the crisis. Police opened fire to disperse protesters around the country on Tuesday. Security forces have stepped up their response to demonstrators in recent days using tear gas and rubber bullets. The UN says at least 18 protesters were killed on Sunday. Protesters are calling for a return to democracy after the military seized power a month ago.
