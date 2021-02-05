Myanmar: Teachers start civil disobedience campaign against military coup

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of teachers began a civil disobedience campaign in Yangon on Friday in defiance of the new military government.

The campaign began with a peaceful protest near Yangon’s University of Education during which teachers wore red ribbons, displayed the three-finger sign representing opposition to the ruling government and held leaflets confirming the civil disobedience.

“We participated in this movement, this disobedience movement because we stand for genuine democracy. This movement is for our next generation, our students. We represent our students through this movement”, a teacher explained during the protest.

Teachers could be seen holding signs reading: ‘Release our leader, respect our vote, reject military coup.’

Myanmar has been going through a political turmoil since Monday when the military staged a coup and arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior government officials.

In a statement broadcasted on a local military-owned television channel last Monday, the army proclaimed a state of emergency to preserve the ‘stability’ of the state in response to alleged fraud during the legislative elections in November 2020, which saw Suu Kyi’s party win a majority of the seats in parliament.

SOT, Teacher (Burmese): “The worst situation for us would be to get fired from our jobs. We will not let anything happen under the military government. We have our professional education, that’s why we’ve decided what to do in this extreme situation”.

SOT, Teacher (Burmese): “We want to stop the mechanism of government. Now we protest against peacefully as CDC. CDC means we will not cooperate with the government. In this situation, we discuss between departments step by step. We will not do anything from now. We will have to connect with students but we will not do any officiate. We are not against civil staff law. We are against the military dictatorship. We want to stop the mechanism that’s why we stop office duty.”

