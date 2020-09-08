Share
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi launches election campaign

about 1 hour ago

Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi has kicked off her governing party’s campaign – ahead of November’s general election.
It is likely there could be a delay because of a recent rise in coronavirus cases.
The election commission is set to decide whether the vote will still go ahead as planned.
Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports.

