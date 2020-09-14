Nadiya’s insane strawberry cupcake recipe! – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Nadiya Hussain presents her favourite recipes for classic bakes with a twist. Everyday cupcakes are transformed into ice cream-flavoured, fun-filled treasures that are guaranteed to make you smile. A traditional scone is given a modern remix in a blueberry scone pizza that might just change the way you think about cream teas forever, while a spicy Asian kick takes a traditional toad-in-the-hole to a new level to create a comforting savoury classic. Finally, the traditional sponge is taken up a notch with mango and coconut flavours that are quite simply sunshine on a plate.

Across the series, Nadiya also shines a spotlight on the skills of some of the country’s incredible bakers and pastry makers. This week, pastry maestro and Instagram sensation Julie Jones shows her awe-inspiring pie decorations that are edible works of art

Nadiya Bakes | Series 1 Episode 1 | BBC

