Nadiya’s quick, simple and easy Mango and Cereal desert pots | Nadiya Bakes – BBC

Nadiya Hussain focuses on something close to heart – baking delicious treats to share with loved ones. Nadiya comes from a huge family, so baking for others has always taken centre stage in her own home. She kicks things off with her epic chilli and cranberry brioche wreath, featuring fluffy indulgent dough balls surrounding an entire baked camembert cheese, creating the ultimate tear and share.

Over the years, Nadiya has become an expert in catering for big family gatherings, and she has learnt that there is nothing better for impressing guests than a gigantic stack of delicious desserts. Her mini pecan pies filled with clotted cream ensure that everyone has their own little parcel of perfection.

Next up is a cheatâ€™s bread and butter pudding, using ice cream and shop-bought croissants to slash the traditional cooking time without compromising on flavour. This easy recipe is one of Nadiyaâ€™s go-to family favourites and a big hit with her kids. To finish, Nadiya wows with her mango and black pepper cranachan, a spectacular dessert that is a cinch to make and a joy to share, perfect for warm, lazy days.

