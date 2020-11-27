-
Nagorno-Karabakh: After three decades, former residents return to find homes in ruins
Once the scene of fierce fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the district of Fuzuli on the outskirts of Nagorno-Karabakh won by Azerbaijani forces lies deserted following a recent ceasefire deal brokered by Moscow.
