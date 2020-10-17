-
Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload - 12 mins ago
-
Why is police violence so widespread in Latin America? | DW Analysis - 13 mins ago
-
Mourners pay tributes outside secondary school where teacher was killed in terror a - 26 mins ago
-
US and Israeli delegations join historic first flight from Israel to Bahrain - about 1 hour ago
-
Fight for US battleground state of Michigan enters final stretch - about 1 hour ago
-
Guineans set to vote in tense presidential election - about 1 hour ago
-
Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning - 2 hours ago
-
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city - 2 hours ago
-
France to rally in solidarity of beheaded teacher in Paris suburb - 3 hours ago
-
Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh continues as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating truce - 3 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan announce ‘humanitarian truce’ after civilian casualties
The cease-fire, to start at midnight on Saturday, follows Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of attacking residential areas.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/10/17/nagorno-karabakh-armenia-and-azerbaijan-announce-humanitarian-truce-after-civilian-casualt
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#World