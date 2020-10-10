Share
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect

8 hours ago

A ceasefire agreed by Armenia and Azerbaijan has come into effect at noon local time (08:00 GMT) to end nearly two weeks of heavy fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
It follows two weeks of intense fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The deal was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after talks in Moscow.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from the city of Mingachevir in Azerbaijan.

