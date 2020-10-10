Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect

A ceasefire agreed by Armenia and Azerbaijan has come into effect at noon local time (08:00 GMT) to end nearly two weeks of heavy fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

It follows two weeks of intense fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The deal was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after talks in Moscow.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from the city of Mingachevir in Azerbaijan.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Armenia #Azerbaijan