Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal: A victory for Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan

IN THE PRESS – Wednesday, November 11, 2020: The international press weighs in on the Russian-brokered ceasefire deal ending hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement is widely seen as a victory not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Turkey and Russia. Meanwhile, we head to the US, where Donald Trump continues to reject Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, with potentially dangerous consequences. Finally, Spanish art restorers have made headlines yet again after botching the restoration of a carving on a 20th-century building.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en