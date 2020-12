Nagorno-Karabakh: Christian sites ‘not in danger of destruction’, says Azerbaijani minister

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Azerbaijan’s acting culture minister vowed that Christian heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh were not at risk after his Muslim-majority country gained control of the restive region, adding that any destruction on Azerbaijan’s behalf had been unintentional.

