Nagorno-Karabakh: Christian sites ‘not in danger of destruction’, says Azerbaijani minister

52 mins ago

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Azerbaijan’s acting culture minister vowed that Christian heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh were not at risk after his Muslim-majority country gained control of the restive region, adding that any destruction on Azerbaijan’s behalf had been unintentional.

