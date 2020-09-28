Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan

#Turkey on Sunday vowed complete support for Baku and called on #Armenia to give up its “aggression” after heavy fighting erupted in #Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorny #Karabakh. “We will support our Azerbaijani brothers with all our means in their fight to protect their territorial integrity,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement. FRANCE 24’s Jasper Mortimer tells us more.

